Don’t Expect A Baby Boom Due To This Pandemic!

According to some experts, this virus may be putting people off of having children. A new study finds that a third of those who had been hoping to conceive have totally abandoned that idea in lockdown.

About 82% of participants in this study of couples, say that they do not intend to conceive during this pandemic crisis…

The study shows that people are now worried over economic difficulties and potential consequences on pregnancy due to the disease as reasons not to try and have a baby.

On the other hand, there are some that are trying to conceive now over fears of infertility potentially occurring post pandemic.

Since the start of lockdown experts have predicted there may be a baby boom at the end of the year. This is partly because of the amount of time couples are spending together – but also because there is a global shortage of condoms after one of the top producers had to shut down.