DREAM JOB: Get Paid $1,000 Just For Watching Hallmark Movies

Century Link is going to pay $1,000 to somebody who binges 24 Hallmark Christmas Movies over 12 Days.

The Perfect Candidate

Rule #1: You don’t like Christmas—you love it.

Rule #2: You must be over 18-years-old and be a US resident. (NOOOOOOO!)

Rule #3: You know how to work the Gram, Twitter, or Facebook. We want someone who’s willing to document their Hallmark marathon with their followers.

We want you to have opinions—lots of them! Think the grumpy Grandpa turned jolly Santa was a little overdone? Felt like the plot was a bit half-baked? Be as honest as possible in your review.

Any US citizens in Canada? Here is a dream job opportunity!

Fill out the application and explain why you’re the perfect fit for the job. If you want a better shot at winning, create a 2–3 minute video showcasing your best holiday spirit. Build a snowman? Great. Sing a Christmas carol? All the better!