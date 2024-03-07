DRIVING IS ONLY THE THIRD MOST ENJOYABLE WAY WE GET AROUND

A new survey found a lot of adults do, but it’s only the third most enjoyable way we get around. 1,000 adults were polled.

Here are eight modes of transportation, and how many people like them.

1. Walking. It ranked first. 94% of us find it enjoyable.

2. Riding a bike or scooter, 93%.

3. Driving a car, 89%.

4. Being on a ferry or boat, 89%.

5. Riding as a passenger in a car, 87%.

6. Flying on a plane, 85%.

7. Being on a train, 84%.

8. Riding the bus. 77% of us find it at least somewhat enjoyable.

Busses weren’t the most HATED of those eight though. Around one in eight people hate boats. We’re guessing seasickness is a factor there.