Listen Live

DRIVING IS ONLY THE THIRD MOST ENJOYABLE WAY WE GET AROUND

Do you enjoy driving?

By Kool Travel

A new survey found a lot of adults do, but it’s only the third most enjoyable way we get around.  1,000 adults were polled. 

Tips & Tricks For Travelling with Kids

Here are eight modes of transportation, and how many people like them.

1.  Walking.  It ranked first.  94% of us find it enjoyable.

2.  Riding a bike or scooter, 93%.

3.  Driving a car, 89%.

4.  Being on a ferry or boat, 89%.

5.  Riding as a passenger in a car, 87%.

6.  Flying on a plane, 85%.

7.  Being on a train, 84%.

8.  Riding the bus.  77% of us find it at least somewhat enjoyable.

Busses weren’t the most HATED of those eight though.  Around one in eight people hate boats.  We’re guessing seasickness is a factor there.

Related posts

World’s Sexiest Language!

The Most Affordable Countries to Own A Car…

THE WEIRD REASON TO NOT USE THE IRON AT A CHEAP HOTEL