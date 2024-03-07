Listen Live

Some People Want To Ban Fruit Loops For Being ‘Woke’

American Conservatives aren't happy with a Canadian promotion!

By Kool Eats

Conservative influencers-turned-wannabe-cereal killers have called for a boycott of the popular Kellogg’s children’s cereal Froot Loops, demanding consumers give the rainbow-coloured food the “Bud Light treatment.” They claim the brand is peddling ultra-liberal ”propaganda” with a new digital kiddie library promoting such things as inclusion.

The backlash began after the iconic brand teamed up with BCG Canada — formerly known as Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada — to offer access to the free online library of books for kids that promote equality, diversity, and inclusion.

The account, which boasts 1.9 million followers, posted a message stating, “Fruit [sic] Loops is now encouraging kids to go online and read their free library of woke propaganda.”

Other prominent right-wingers piled on, with Libs of TikTok claiming Kellogg’s was planning to “indoctrinate your children with breakfast cereal,” and calling for a boycott.

Kellogg Company said in April that it was on track to achieve “goals for equity, diversity and inclusion,” and reported progress in improving “gender and racial representation” among senior employees.

