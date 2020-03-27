Dyson Designs A New Ventilator In Just 10 Days

Dyson is famous for their vacuums, restroom hand dryers, their hair dryers and now they have found a way to do their part in the fight against COVID-19.

The company’s founder, James Dyson, announced to his employees on Wednesday that in just ten days he developed a new ventilator, and is currently in the process of producing 15,000 to help in the battle against the rapidly spreading virus.

That letter was then shared with CNN, and it also explains that Dyson’s first order came from the UK government for 10,000 ventilators, to support efforts by the country’s National Health Service in treating coronavirus patients.

Dyson has designed and built an entirely new ventilator, called the “CoVent,” since founder James Dyson received a call 10 days ago from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “This new device can be manufactured quickly, efficiently and at volume,” he said https://t.co/D7HBjsQIl1 — CNN International (@cnni) March 26, 2020

Dyson also says in his letter;

“A ventilator supports a patient who is no longer able to maintain their own airways, but sadly there is currently a significant shortage, both in the UK and other countries around the world.”

Dyson says that is was just 10 days that he received a call from the British PM Boris Johnson asking for help.

The new machine can me made quickly, efficiently and at volume,” Dyson explained, adding that it was designed to “address the specific needs” of coronavirus patients. A spokesperson for the company says that ventilators would be ready by early April.

Dyson says he will also donate 5,000 units to the international effort to tackle the pandemic.