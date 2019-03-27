Early Birds Vs Night Owls

Sleepopolis had a poll conducted by OnePoll for World Sleep Day which was on March 15th to look into people’s sleep habits! Of 2,000 people surveyed-they found that early birds really do get the worm! They looks at the differences between early raisers and night owls and found that early birds have more sex per week compared to their counterparts! According to the poll,

Night owls were found to be shy and sarcastic, more likely to use Instagram and to believe in ghosts and cryptids. They were also more likely to be single, whereas early birds were more likely to be married and have children living in the house.

Early birds were found to earn more money and were more likely to work in an office — though surprisingly, they were also more likely to report always being late for work. Additionally, early birds were 10 percent more likely to identify as happy, while night owls identified more strongly as loyal.

Also early birds were more likely to be light sleepers- feeling more rested in the morning! They are also more likely to be clean and organized!

Night owls had trouble falling asleep and they didn’t sleep well!

Early Birds:

Sleep seven hours a night

Have sex three times a week; more likely to be married

Average income: $42 thousand – $4,000 more than night owls

More likely to work in an office and always be late for work

More likely to use Facebook

More likely to have high-quality sleep

Describe themselves as clean, confident, energetic, friendly, happy, organized and sociable

Hobbies include cooking, walking/hiking, playing sports and exercising at the gym

More likely to believe in love at first sight and have tried online dating

More likely to talk, snore and move around in their sleep

Wake up at 6:15 a.m.

Night Owls:

Sleep six hours a night

Have sex twice a week; more likely to be single

Average income: $38 thousand – $4,000 less than early birds

Less likely to work in an office

More likely to use Instagram

More likely to have trouble falling asleep

Describe themselves as perfectionists, sarcastic and shy

Hobbies include reading and sleeping

More likely to believe in ghosts and cryptids (Bigfoot, Loch Ness Monster, etc.)

More likely to prefer sleeping with pets on the bed

Go to bed at 2:55 a.m.

More