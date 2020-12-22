Ed Sheeran Releases A New Song ‘Afterglow’
A little Christmas gift from Ed!
It’s been 18 months since we’ve heard new music from Sheeran, could this mean an album is also in the works?
For now, we’re hearing that this is just a one-off song, but we’ll take it!
Announcing the single on his rarely used social media saying, “Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love and hope you love too. Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x”