Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Ed Sheeran Releases A New Song ‘Afterglow’

A little Christmas gift from Ed!

By Dirt/Divas

It’s been 18 months since we’ve heard new music from Sheeran, could this mean an album is also in the works?

 

For now, we’re hearing that this is just a one-off song, but we’ll take it!

 

Announcing the single on his rarely used social media saying, “Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love and hope you love too. Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x”

Related posts

Katy Perry Releases New Video With Zoey Deschanel!

John Mulaney Has Checked Into Rehab

SING 2 Is Happening And The Cast is Awesome!