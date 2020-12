SING 2 has been announced, and the cast is awesome! The animated musical will feature Bono, Halsey, and Pharrell Williams this time around. Returning stars Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Tori Kelly, and Nick Kroll will also be involved in the movie. The original ‘Sing’ was out in 2016.

The sequel is scheduled for release during the holiday season in 2021.