Ellen DeGeneres Final Show Airs Today!

Today is Ellen’s last show, which means her last monologue. The show shared a sneak peek into what the final episode will look like!

In the clip, the episode begins with a flashback to the very first episode, which featured DeGeneres watching herself on a TV screen before greeting the audience for the first time.

The clip then cuts to the present as DeGeneres walks out onstage for the final time. Ellen appears to be fighting back tears as she walks out on stage for the final time with the audience cheering loudly!

The series finale of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airs Thursday, May 26.