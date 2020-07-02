Every WFH Parent’s Nightmare!

COVID-19 has kept all of us inside and thankfully, safe. Most if not all folks are working from home as a result!

This does come with some pros but if you have kids, the big con is them possibly running into your meetings.

Case in point a HILARIOUS moment during a BBC interview with Dr. Clare Wenham and Christian Fraser. Check it out below:

“Mummy what’s his name?” Dr Clare Wenham, we understand your struggles of working from home and looking after children 😂https://t.co/vXb15EQatL pic.twitter.com/4f3PODtJWA — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 1, 2020

Other parents reacted accordingly:

Well done Dr Clare Wenham and all the other parents out there right now balancing work and kids 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 But what a brilliant bit of footage she now has to embarrass her daughter with when she’s older. The best. https://t.co/pta9Vf4TJJ — Victoria Kennedy (@vixkennedy) July 1, 2020

Hilarious. Maybe next time keep the door closed?