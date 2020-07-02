Listen Live

Every WFH Parent’s Nightmare!

If you've been working from home and have kids, you probably have felt this pain!

By Humor, Josh

COVID-19 has kept all of us inside and thankfully, safe.  Most if not all folks are working from home as a result!

This does come with some pros but if you have kids, the big con is them possibly running into your meetings.

Case in point a HILARIOUS moment during a BBC interview with Dr. Clare Wenham and Christian Fraser. Check it out below:

Other parents reacted accordingly:

Hilarious. Maybe next time keep the door closed?

