Facebook Blocks Ad For Onions For Being “Sexual”
Yes, what you read is right!
Facebook recently blocked an ad for onions because it was deemed “overtly sexual.”
Canadian seed company E.W. Gaze shared a photo of Walla Walla onions grouped together in a basket.
However, it set off an alert by Facebook and was immediately flagged.
Their explanation for blocking the photo was, “Products with Overtly Sexualized Positioning. Listings may not position products or services in a sexually aggressive manner.”
Makes you wanna cry…
A St. John’s seed company’s photo of onions was removed by Facebook for being too ‘overtly sexual’https://t.co/S4CHJ9xvrS pic.twitter.com/T1ZIqMTOwQ
— CBC Newfoundland and Labrador (@CBCNL) October 6, 2020