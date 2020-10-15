Listen Live

Facebook Blocks Ad For Onions For Being “Sexual”

Yes, what you read is right!

By Kool Tech

Facebook recently blocked an ad for onions because it was deemed “overtly sexual.”

 

Canadian seed company E.W. Gaze shared a photo of Walla Walla onions grouped together in a basket.

 

However, it set off an alert by Facebook and was immediately flagged.

 

Their explanation for blocking the photo was, “Products with Overtly Sexualized Positioning. Listings may not position products or services in a sexually aggressive manner.”

 

