Father Designs A T-Shirt With Train Tracks On The Back So He Gets A Free Massage
Such A Dad Move!
This father designed a T-shirt with train tracks on the back so he gets a free massage from his kid while he plays… Brilliant!
Ken Kawamoto is a Google software engineer and needed a massage but couldn’t get one because he was taking care of his son…
Dad’s are very good at finding ways to do what they want when the kids are in the way… This dad managed to get himself a massage and provide hours of entertainment (ok, maybe 5 minutes) for his kid.
Ken drew train tracks on the back of a white t-shirt. He lay on the floor on his tummy while his little son rolled trucks and trains up and down his back!
The inventive dad decided to add different directions to the railroad to ensure the mini train would hit all the spots.
Ken shared his epic dad invention on twitter!
以前作った「寝転がってるだけで子供がマッサージしたくなるTシャツ」をきれいに作り直して出品した：https://t.co/o4QXllvo8h 背中にプラレール幅対応のレールが描いてあるので、子供が大喜びでプラレールを走らせてくれます。気持ちいいです。 pic.twitter.com/5wZ8poE5hJ
— Ken Kawamoto（ガリのほう） (@kenkawakenkenke) March 3, 2019
You can now buy the ‘massive t-shirt’ online for £17.52.