Fisher-Price Released a Collector “Elf” Little People Set for Kids

Buddy the "Elf"

By Darryl on the Drive

A new special edition “Little People” Fisher-Price collector set is now available.

The Elf set contains a toy version of the iconic Will Ferrell character, Buddy the elf, who’s carrying his own personal bottle of maple syrup (ideal to add to a plate of spaghetti.)

  • Includes a decorated Christmas tree plus Buddy the Elf and Buddy’s Bestest Friend, both styled to look like the characters from the film
  • Toddler-friendly figures sized just right for little hands
  • ​Look for more special edition Little People Collector figure sets to add to your collection! (Each set sold separately and subject to availability.)
  • ​Figure set comes in a gift-ready package featuring a pretend snow globe with confetti snow

