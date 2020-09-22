Fisher-Price Released a Collector “Elf” Little People Set for Kids
Buddy the "Elf"
A new special edition “Little People” Fisher-Price collector set is now available.
The Elf set contains a toy version of the iconic Will Ferrell character, Buddy the elf, who’s carrying his own personal bottle of maple syrup (ideal to add to a plate of spaghetti.)
- Includes a decorated Christmas tree plus Buddy the Elf and Buddy’s Bestest Friend, both styled to look like the characters from the film
- Toddler-friendly figures sized just right for little hands
- Look for more special edition Little People Collector figure sets to add to your collection! (Each set sold separately and subject to availability.)
- Figure set comes in a gift-ready package featuring a pretend snow globe with confetti snow