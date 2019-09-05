Fun Facts About Tennis in Honour of Bianca Andreescu!

She is the first Canadian in 5o years to win the Rogers Cup last month in Toronto and climbing to No 15 in the rankings from 208th just last year!

Now she is the first teen to play this far into the US Open since Caroline Wozniacki’s run to the 2009 final and only the third Canadian woman in the tournament’s 139-year history to reach the semi-finals after Lois Moyes in 1909 and Carling Bassett in 1984.

Here are some fun facts about the sport: