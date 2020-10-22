Funny Halloween Costumes Are The Most Attractive To Single People

According to a study from dating.com, singles looking for a hookup or potential mate are attracted to those opting for a funny costume (70%).

Of the single pollsters, 18% said they like cute costumes and only 13% want you to go the scary route.

Nearly half of the respondents (48%) said Halloween is the best holiday for meeting others.

Other statistics include two in ten online daters have a costume picture displayed on their dating profile.

Political costumes were voted as a turn-off. 68% of men and 52% of women said they were the least attractive choice.

You can check out the most popular Halloween costumes since 1983