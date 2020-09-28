General Mills Launches ‘Elf’ Cereal To Make Breakfast More Festive This Holiday Season

There’s a new cereal coming this holiday season to bring us some much needed holiday cheer!

While Will Ferrell’s character Buddy the Elf in the 2003 hit famously described the four main food groups as candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup, the cereal will only include one of those flavours.

Each box of cereal will include maple-flavoured corn puffs alongside pink and green marshmallow trees.

I made this graphic before I learned that Elf cereal is launching now and will be out until the holidays. Maple flavored with holiday tree marshmallows. #cereal #newcereal pic.twitter.com/4aofIAqsEa — Cereal Snob | Thomas (@CerealSnob) September 24, 2020

“Elf” cereal has already been spotted on store shelves but is only available for a limited time through the holiday season.