Retired Australian Airliners Offering Up Fully Stocked Bar Carts

You know have an opportunity to buy an authentic stocked bar cart from Australian airline Qantas!

The bar carts were removed from the reticently retired Boeing 747 jets and comes with 40 mini bottles each of wine and red wine, one bottle of Champagne, two business-class amenity kits, one first-class Sheridan cotton throw blanket, and two Qantas business-class sleeper suits.

There are 1000 carts up for grabs, some small, some big! It will cost you a lot of cash or a Lot of Qantas points if you want one.

Half-bar carts cost $947.70 including delivery, or 169,000 Qantas points, and full-size carts cost $1,474.70 including delivery, or 256,000 Qantas points.

