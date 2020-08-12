German Circus Survives Pandemic By Selling Lion And Tiger Poop!

A Berlin Circus has found a way to stay afloat by selling their Lion and tigers droppings.

People are buying it by the jar because it’s been said to keep small cats and other animals out of gardens. You can also put it around your vehicle to help avoid animals eating electric cables.

The circus ‘poop-up’ shop has also been giving people a few laughs.

Each jar sells for 5 euros with the money going towards a charity that improves the living conditions of animals in captivity.