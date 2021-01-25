Godiva Is Closing All It’s Stores Across North America!

Luxury chocolate maker Godiva is closing all of its 128 stores in North America amid the pandemic.

The Belgian chocolatier announced it would close all retail shops, due to a drop in in-person shopping at brick-and-mortar shops, Fox Business reported.

While sales at its stores have declined, the company said online sales and sales through retail partners have grown. Less than two years ago, the company announced plans to open 2,000 cafes worldwide over six years—about a third of them in the U.S.

CEO Nutac Afridi says, “Of course, this decision was difficult because of the care we have for our dedicated and hard-working chocolatiers who will be impacted.”