Miley Cyrus Performing At Super Bowl TikTok Pre-Game

The “Plastic Hearts” singer will headline the first-ever TikTok Tailgate – the NFL’s pregame event for 7500 vaccinated health care workers.

The football league wanted to celebrate these heroes so they invited them to the big event. The Weeknd has already been announced to perform the halftime show, while Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will sing the national anthem.

Catch the festivities on Sunday, February 7th at 230p ET on both TikTok and CBS.