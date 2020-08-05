‘Goodnight Moon’ Reimagined As ‘Good Morning Zoom’ For Coronavirus Era

It’s a classic bedtime story most of us are familiar with. The story was originally written in 1947 by Margaret Wise Brown and has been reimagined for this new normal amid the coronavirus.

“Good Morning Zoom,” a parody version of the book by investment banker Lindsay Rechler and illustrator June Park, will be published by Penguin Random House in October.

Book profits will be donated to coronavirus relief charities. Children’s author Wise Brown was beloved for the timeless tale, which has sold more than 14 million copies.