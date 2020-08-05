A ‘WHO’S THE BOSS’ SEQUEL IS IN THE WORKS

The original show ran from 1984-92 with 196 episodes.

The show averaged more than 33 million live viewers per episode during its eight-season run on ABC and went on to be a big hit in U.S. and international syndication.

The concept of the show was a big deal in the ’80s and very progressive with a modern family reversing gender rules and stereotypes. The show was nominated for 10 Emmys and five Golden Globes.

According to Sony Pictures,

The new show will take place 30 years after the events of the original series, centered around former Major League Baseball player/retired housekeeper Tony Micelli and his relationship with his daughter Samantha Micelli. She is now a single mother, living in the house the original series was set in.

Other original cast members Judith Light who played Angela and Danny Pintauro who played her son Jonathan are both said to be excited about the project are hopeful that their characters can be worked in somehow. The other standout cast member, Katherine Helmond (Mona), passed away on February 23, 2019.

The project will eventually be shopped to buyers with the opportunity to also license the 196 episodes of the original series.