Google Canada Top 10 Searches Of 2020

Here is what we searched out this year on Google!

TOP SEARCHES

US election Coronavirus Kobe Bryant Zoom Raptors CERB Kim Jong Un Naya Rivera Joe Biden 10.Trump vs. Biden

WHY…

Why are people buying toilet paper? Why was George Floyd stopped? Why is it called COVID-19? Why did Kobe have 2 numbers? Why is Nevada taking so long? Why did Alex leave Greys? Why did 69 go to jail? Why is TikTok being banned? Why is gas so cheap right now in 2020? Why is Australia on fire?

CANADIAN NEWS

Coronavirus CERB Air Canada stock Nova Scotia shooting Blackout Tuesday Black Lives Matter Trudeau press conference today CERB extension Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Safia Nolin

DEFINITIONS

Pandemic Systemic racism Social distancing Furlough Epidemic Asymptomatic Queer Fracking BIPOC Caucus

HOW TO…