Google Canada Top 10 Searches Of 2020

Canadians are really into US politics!

Here is what we searched out this year on Google!

 

TOP SEARCHES

  1. US election
  2. Coronavirus
  3. Kobe Bryant
  4. Zoom
  5. Raptors
  6. CERB
  7. Kim Jong Un
  8. Naya Rivera
  9. Joe Biden
  10. 10.Trump vs. Biden

 

WHY…

  1. Why are people buying toilet paper?
  2. Why was George Floyd stopped?
  3. Why is it called COVID-19?
  4. Why did Kobe have 2 numbers?
  5. Why is Nevada taking so long?
  6. Why did Alex leave Greys?
  7. Why did 69 go to jail?
  8. Why is TikTok being banned?
  9. Why is gas so cheap right now in 2020?
  10. Why is Australia on fire?

CANADIAN NEWS

  1. Coronavirus
  2. CERB
  3. Air Canada stock
  4. Nova Scotia shooting
  5. Blackout Tuesday
  6. Black Lives Matter
  7. Trudeau press conference today
  8. CERB extension
  9. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
  10. Safia Nolin

 

DEFINITIONS

  1. Pandemic
  2. Systemic racism
  3. Social distancing
  4. Furlough
  5. Epidemic
  6. Asymptomatic
  7. Queer
  8. Fracking
  9. BIPOC
  10. Caucus

 

HOW TO…

  1. How to apply for EI
  2. How to make hand sanitizer
  3. How to apply for CERB
  4. How to make a mask
  5. How to cut your own hair
  6. How to use Zoom
  7. How to make a sourdough starter
  8. How to get tested for coronavirus
  9. How to make whipped coffee
  10. 10.How to make bread

