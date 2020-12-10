Google Canada Top 10 Searches Of 2020
Canadians are really into US politics!
Here is what we searched out this year on Google!
TOP SEARCHES
- US election
- Coronavirus
- Kobe Bryant
- Zoom
- Raptors
- CERB
- Kim Jong Un
- Naya Rivera
- Joe Biden
- 10.Trump vs. Biden
WHY…
- Why are people buying toilet paper?
- Why was George Floyd stopped?
- Why is it called COVID-19?
- Why did Kobe have 2 numbers?
- Why is Nevada taking so long?
- Why did Alex leave Greys?
- Why did 69 go to jail?
- Why is TikTok being banned?
- Why is gas so cheap right now in 2020?
- Why is Australia on fire?
CANADIAN NEWS
- Coronavirus
- CERB
- Air Canada stock
- Nova Scotia shooting
- Blackout Tuesday
- Black Lives Matter
- Trudeau press conference today
- CERB extension
- Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
- Safia Nolin
DEFINITIONS
- Pandemic
- Systemic racism
- Social distancing
- Furlough
- Epidemic
- Asymptomatic
- Queer
- Fracking
- BIPOC
- Caucus
HOW TO…
- How to apply for EI
- How to make hand sanitizer
- How to apply for CERB
- How to make a mask
- How to cut your own hair
- How to use Zoom
- How to make a sourdough starter
- How to get tested for coronavirus
- How to make whipped coffee
- 10.How to make bread