Guitar Legend Eddie Van Halen Dies At 65

Eddie Van Halen! Almost everyone has a memory of the first time they heard or saw him play. Considered one of the best guitar players ever has died at the age of 65 after a long battle with throat cancer.

Van Halen’s death was announced by his son, Wolfgang.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” Wolfgang Van Halen said on Twitter.

Eddie and his older brother Alex formed Van Halen in the mid-’70s with lead singer Roth and bassist Michael Anthony to accompany Eddie on the guitar and Alex on the drums.

Eddie Van Halen, known for his two-handed tapping technique on the strings, earned a place along with Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Jimmy Page as one of rock’s most celebrated guitarists. In 2012, readers of Guitar World magazine voted him the greatest of all time.