Halftime Performer Announced for Super Bowl
02/07/21
He is one of the fastest rising stars in music and he’s from Toronto.
The 3-time Grammy-winning, 75 million album selling, 30 year-old phenom known as The Weeknd will headline the infamous Pepsi Halftime Show stage.
performing on the iconic stage. see you 02/07/21 @pepsi #pepsihalftime #SBLV pic.twitter.com/oYlQyvKRwh
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 12, 2020
There may not be many fans able to see the performance in person, but it’ll be watched around the world by an audience measured in millions. Many artists take a lifetime to rise to a level of fame that leads to a Halftime headliner spot, The Weeknd has achieved it in less than a decade.
When your talent is limitless, you belong on the world’s largest stage. @theweeknd #PepsiHalftime #SBLV @rocnation pic.twitter.com/xS31Vka9DH
— Pepsi (@pepsi) November 12, 2020
It will all go down in Tampa Bay, Florida on February 7, 2021.