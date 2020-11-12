Halftime Performer Announced for Super Bowl

He is one of the fastest rising stars in music and he’s from Toronto.

The 3-time Grammy-winning, 75 million album selling, 30 year-old phenom known as The Weeknd will headline the infamous Pepsi Halftime Show stage.

There may not be many fans able to see the performance in person, but it’ll be watched around the world by an audience measured in millions. Many artists take a lifetime to rise to a level of fame that leads to a Halftime headliner spot, The Weeknd has achieved it in less than a decade.

It will all go down in Tampa Bay, Florida on February 7, 2021.