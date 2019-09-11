Hasbro Release Ms. Monopoly!

Hasbro has finally released a new version of its classic Monopoly game which puts women at the centre of the action and pays them more than male players.

Ms. Monopoly is the name of game and it aims to celebrate women trailblazers. Ms. Monopoly is Mr. Monopoly’s niece and is now a real-estate mogul who advocates and who has a mission to invest in female entrepreneurs.

Changes to the game include some properties within the game have been replaced by groundbreaking women’s inventions and instead of building houses, players build business headquarters.

The toymaker also addresses real-world concerns over wage disparities between men and women, by disadvantaging male players in the game, saying “Ms. Monopoly is the first-ever game where women make more than men.”

