HAVE YOU ACCIDENTALLY EVER ENDED A CALL BY SAYING “LOVE YOU” TO SOMEONE YOU SHOULDN’T HAVE SAID THAT TO?

Have you ever been on a call with someone and absentmindedly said “Love you!” at the end, even though you weren’t talking to a family member? Like, you said it to a random friend. Or a customer service agent. Or your boss.

According to a new survey, it’s actually pretty common. 31% of people admit they’ve accidentally ended a call by saying “love you” to someone they shouldn’t have said that to.

Younger people are more likely to do it than older people. 42% of people under 24 say they’ve done it, as have 38% of people under 34 and 35% of people under 44. Meanwhile, only 23% of people over 55 say they’ve done it.

