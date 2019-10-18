Listen Live

HAVE YOU ACCIDENTALLY EVER ENDED A CALL BY SAYING “LOVE YOU” TO SOMEONE YOU SHOULDN’T HAVE SAID THAT TO?

Goodbye, I love you...Whoops!

By Kool Tech

Have you ever been on a call with someone and absentmindedly said “Love you!” at the end, even though you weren’t talking to a family member?  Like, you said it to a random friend.  Or a customer service agent.  Or your boss.

 

According to a new survey, it’s actually pretty common.  31% of people admit they’ve accidentally ended a call by saying “love you” to someone they shouldn’t have said that to.

Younger people are more likely to do it than older people.  42% of people under 24 say they’ve done it, as have 38% of people under 34 and 35% of people under 44.  Meanwhile, only 23% of people over 55 say they’ve done it.

