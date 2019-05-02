Higher Speed Limits Could Be Coming To The 400 Series Highways- Best Driving Songs Ever!

Higher speed limits could be coming to the 400 series highways in Ontario if the Ford Government has their way…If approved and passes, there would likely be a pilot project first using different maximum speeds. Ford also said that there would be fines to drivers who are going too slow in the left lane.

With the warmer approaching, we found the best highway driving songs to add to your play list!

BEST DRIVING SONGS

“I Can’t Drive 55” by Sammy Hagar

“Little Red Corvette” by Prince

“Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake

“Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

“I’m gonna Be 500 Miles” By The Proclaimers

“Born to Be Wild” by Steppenwolf

“Life is a highway” Tom Cochrane

“Shut up and Drive” Rihanna!

“Holiday Road” by Lindsey Buckingham