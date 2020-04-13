Iceberg Alley is Open off the Coast of Newfoundland
Spectacular sightings so far
Known as “Iceberg Alley.”
First iceberg of the season!
March 28th, 2020
Bonavista, NL. #ShareYourWeather #nlwx #explorenl #IcebergsNL #iceberg pic.twitter.com/wsOXBN34pY
— Mark Gray 🇨🇦 (@GrayMarker99) March 28, 2020
It’s a stretch from Labrador to the southeast coast of Newfoundland and every Spring it sees a volume of traffic unique to the world, gigantic icebergs.
Nice iceberg off Cape Bonavista this morning. #nlwx #ShareYourWeather #explorenl #IcebergsNL pic.twitter.com/H6XzDMyt1C
— Mark Gray 🇨🇦 (@GrayMarker99) April 2, 2020
Attracting tourists far and wide (although not this season) hoping to capture this natural wonder.
Through the great geology at Cape Bonavista this morning…a beautiful sky, and an iceberg. #IcebergsNL #ShareYourWeather #nlwx pic.twitter.com/a4jrHBWu9M
— Mark Gray 🇨🇦 (@GrayMarker99) April 13, 2020
Much of these small island size icebergs are from the glaciers of western Greenland.
These frosty giants are plentiful along the coast of Newfoundland ❄️-📸 raymackeyphotography #Canada #Canadian #nfld #Newfoundland #StJohns pic.twitter.com/8RW0YupNKr
— Freshdaily (@freshdaily) April 10, 2020
The most recent image was captured on Easter Weekend.
Great shot my mama captured yesterday on the straight shore close to Musgrave Harbour! #iceburgs #newfoundland pic.twitter.com/RDFKgCnA50
— Momsicle (@grobiesmama) April 12, 2020