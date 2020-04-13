Listen Live

Iceberg Alley is Open off the Coast of Newfoundland

Spectacular sightings so far

By Darryl on the Drive

Known as “Iceberg Alley.”

It’s a stretch from Labrador to the southeast coast of Newfoundland and every Spring it sees a volume of traffic unique to the world, gigantic icebergs.

Attracting tourists far and wide (although not this season) hoping to capture this natural wonder.

Much of these small island size icebergs are from the glaciers of western Greenland.

The most recent image was captured on Easter Weekend.

Related posts

Innisfil Offering Free Online Classes to Stay Active

5 Baking Ideas to Make with Mini Eggs

There is a New Canadian Movement to Support Local Restaurants