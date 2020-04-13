Science and Recycling COMBINE!

Science is an amazing thing, it’s saved lives, given us the internet, but now we’ve got a NEW amazing invention.

Researchers have created a new mutant bacterial enzyme that easily breaks down plastic bottles for recycling.

The company that found it Carbios had partnered with some of the biggest plastic producers in the world.

The plastic was degraded 90% within 10 HOURS and the leftover material was used to make new bottles!

Goal is for 2024-2025, still amazing though.

YEAH SCIENCE!