Innisfil Tailoring Made a Generous Donation to Innisfil Fire
200 reusable cloth masks
Innisfil Tailoring in the Foodland Plaza in Stroud has been making reusable cloth masks and generously donated to the local Fire Hall.
Communities across out listening area continue to prove, we’re in this together!
@townofinnisfil and @Innisfil_FIRE would like to thank Shohaib from Innisfil Tailoring for making and donating 200 reusable cloth masks for our staff. Excellent support form our community! #Keepingusgoing pic.twitter.com/TxAIHMzbDb
— Innisfil Fire (@Innisfil_FIRE) May 4, 2020