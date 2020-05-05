Listen Live

Innisfil Tailoring Made a Generous Donation to Innisfil Fire

200 reusable cloth masks

By Community Line

Innisfil Tailoring in the Foodland Plaza in Stroud has been making reusable cloth masks and generously donated to the local Fire Hall.

Communities across out listening area continue to prove, we’re in this together!

