Italian Island Is Overrun by Goats And Is Giving Them Away

A little Italian island floating off the northern coast of Sicily has a problem with goats.

There are about 100 residents on the island and about 600 goats. The mayor has announced an “adopt-a-goat” program, which will allow people who make an official request to take up to 50 goats.

All you need is a boat to take them away…It’s not a baaahd deal, right?

The animals were introduced to the island around 20 years ago by a farmer who set them free, and since then they have reproduced at an alarming rate and taken over the town.

Herds of goats have since encroached on residential areas, invaded homes, devoured the local flora and crumbled stone walls.

Applicants must email their request to the local authority by April 10 and pay around $17 for a stamp fee to make it official.

The giveaway will continue until the native herd is reduced to a manageable herd — ideally about 100 — but a few will be left to pose for tourists.

Those chosen will have 15 days to catch and remove the goats from the island. The mayor is hoping that people will try and domesticate the animals rather than eat them…