Always Wash Your New Bedding Before You Sleep on It

May is Better Sleep Month, a designation supported by the Better Sleep Council to help encourage healthier snooze habits. One way to achieve satisfying shuteye is to have fresh sheets on your bed.

There is nothing better than smooth shaved legs in fresh clean sheets… Fun fact: did you know that you should replace your bedding every 18 to 24 months? But before you hit the hay with those new sheets, cleaning experts explain why you should wash before using…

Get rid of dirt and allergens

The bedding is new, but the factories and stores where it’s stored may be harbouring dirt that could make its way onto your sheets — and into your bed. Washing the bedding “removes the dust and dirt they may have accumulated while in the factory or on the shelf at the store…

Banish bed bugs

Storage facilities and stores can also be infested with insects like beetles and bed bugs. Bugs can find their way onto your new sheets during the manufacturing or packaging.

Cleaning sheets and then drying them for 30 minutes with heat exceeding 120 degrees should kill any bugs. While washing may remove bugs or eggs, the dryer kills them.

Strip unhealthy chemicals

Chemicals used in the dyeing and processing of fabric can spark a variety of health issues…These chemicals can cause issues ranging from contact dermatitis (often to things like dispersed dyes) to possible carcinogenesis (cancer-causing chemicals).

Also, we should be wary of products that proclaim to be “wrinkle-free” because they can contain formaldehyde, which is a highly toxic poison.

The experts agree that you should wash your sheets before fitting them onto your bed and wash your sheets, pillowcases and duvet covers every two weeks.

Otherwise, bacteria and dust mites accumulating in your bedding can increase your risk of infection, allergies and skin irritation.

In addition to changing sheets often, people can keep clean sheets in a sealed plastic bag…