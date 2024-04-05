Julie Garner Will Take On The Part of Silver Surfer In ‘Fantastic Four’

Ozark actress Julia Garner is boarding Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four film as the Silver Surfer.

Garner will appear in the superhero film opposite Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (aka the Thing).

The heroes, who were created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics in 1961, feature some of the publisher’s most beloved comic book creations.

Julia Garner is playing a female Silver Surfer in #FantasticFour



(via @Deadline) pic.twitter.com/e9rC8z46zA — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 3, 2024

Marvel announced the film on Valentine’s Day. The Movie is scheduled to hit theatres July 25th, 2025.