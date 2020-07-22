Jamie Lynn Spears Is Defending Her Sister Britney In Midst of #FreeBritney Movement

Halsey took to social media this week asking people to be compassionate towards Kanye West’s out of control press conference on Sunday. Kanye has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and Halsey is asking people to be aware.

With that said, Britney has been on social lately with her own odd and random videos that have people questioning her mental health.



Brit’s sister Jamie Lynn was quick to fire back at people on social saying,

“You have no right to assume anything about my sister, and I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters,” she replied. “She is a strong, bada**, unstoppable woman, and that’s the only thing that is OBVIOUS,” she wrote.

Spears has weighed in on Halsey’s messages in the past regarding mental health.

If you or someone you know is having a hard time, there is help available. You can contact Canadian Mental Health.

