Jason Derulo Got Into A Fight With Two People Outside Of A Las Vegas Nightclub
What happens in Vegas doesn’t stay there if you’re a celebrity
On Jan. 4th in the early hours of the AM Jason Derulo got into with two men outside the ARIA Hotel and Casino confirm authorities.
Police were called to the scene around 2:22 a.m. local time, according to the spokesperson, though responding officers did not take a report “due to the victims not wanting to prosecute.”
According to an eyewitness, Derulo was heading down an escalator outside of the JEWEL Nightclub when a man yelled out something to the 32-year-old singer.
However, police say that Derulo was not arrested or cited in the incident because the victims did not want to press charges.
