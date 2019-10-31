John Cena Donates $500,000 To Responders Battling California Wildfires

As wildfires continue to burn across the state of California, many are left with devastation. First responders are left with working long hours trying to contain the multiple fires.

John Cena will play a firefighter in his new movie “Playing With Fire” and wants to assist some real-life first responders.





On Monday, Cena took it to Twitter to announce that he will be donating $500,000 to first responders currently battling the California wildfires.

I’m asking that today on #FirstRespondersDay we do everything we can to help those who risk their lives to protect us all. pic.twitter.com/aJOmO4hkCw — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 28, 2019

Cena expressed how he wanted to help and make sure everyone in California was safe.

Thousands of people throughout the state were forced to evacuate and had power outages due to multiple fires including the Getty Fire, Tick Fire and Kincade Fire.

