JULY 6TH IS INTERNATIONAL KISSING DAY

Pucker up!

By Kool Mornings

International Kissing Day on July 6 celebrates the enjoyable activity of kissing, and the part it plays in cultures throughout the world. 

The day reminds people to recognize the simple value of a kiss between friends, lovers, family, and even pets. 

It’s a celebrated day that many businesses, websites, and social media sites tie in to for promotions of their products or services.

Research shows that 5% of people over the age of 45 are locking lips at least 31 times a week.

New Chinese Kissing Device Lets You Smooch Over The Internet!

FUN FACTS

A study of kissing reported in the book The Art of Kissing by William Case found:

  • Passionate kissing burns 6.4 calories a minute.
  • A Hershey’s Kiss contains 26 calories, which takes five minutes of walking–or about four minutes of kissing–to burn off.
  • The study of kissing is better known as philematology.
  • Lips are 100 times more sensitive than the tips of the fingers.

