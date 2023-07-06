JULY 6TH IS INTERNATIONAL KISSING DAY

International Kissing Day on July 6 celebrates the enjoyable activity of kissing, and the part it plays in cultures throughout the world.

The day reminds people to recognize the simple value of a kiss between friends, lovers, family, and even pets.

It’s a celebrated day that many businesses, websites, and social media sites tie in to for promotions of their products or services.

Research shows that 5% of people over the age of 45 are locking lips at least 31 times a week.

FUN FACTS

A study of kissing reported in the book The Art of Kissing by William Case found: