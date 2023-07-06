JULY 6TH IS INTERNATIONAL KISSING DAY
Pucker up!
International Kissing Day on July 6 celebrates the enjoyable activity of kissing, and the part it plays in cultures throughout the world.
The day reminds people to recognize the simple value of a kiss between friends, lovers, family, and even pets.
It’s a celebrated day that many businesses, websites, and social media sites tie in to for promotions of their products or services.
Research shows that 5% of people over the age of 45 are locking lips at least 31 times a week.
FUN FACTS
A study of kissing reported in the book The Art of Kissing by William Case found:
- Passionate kissing burns 6.4 calories a minute.
- A Hershey’s Kiss contains 26 calories, which takes five minutes of walking–or about four minutes of kissing–to burn off.
- The study of kissing is better known as philematology.
- Lips are 100 times more sensitive than the tips of the fingers.