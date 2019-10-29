Justin Is Making Fans Work For New Music!

Justin has been teasing new music for a while now and says that he’ll drop an entire album before Christmas, but his fans are going to have to prove how badly they want it.

He shared an image on Instagram that says;

“If this post gets 20 million likes Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas”

Bieber may have also let fans know what the new album or single is called. He posted a few shots of doodles with the word “yummy.” And they were written out in bubble letters- remember, like the one’s you used to do on Math class?

If and when he releases another album this will be the first since his “Purpose” album from 2015.