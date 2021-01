After 14 years, we no longer will be able to keep up!

The long-running reality TV series will end after this final season with the final episode featuring, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner.

Back in September, it was confirmed Keeping Up with the Kardashians will end in 2021. The show has run for 20 seasons with hundreds of episodes and many spin-off shows.