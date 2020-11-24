Ken Jennings Will Guest Host ‘Jeopardy” After Death Of Alex Trebek

The famous trivia show is set to return to production on November 30th and former contestant and the greatest player of all times, Ken Jennings will be the first to serve as guest host.

“Alex believed in the importance of ‘Jeopardy!’! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him,” said ‘Jeopardy!’ executive producer Mike Richards.

There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I’m honored to be helping Jeopardy! out with this in January. https://t.co/2m2b5IQnkw — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 23, 2020

Alex Trebek died on November 8th after a battle with pancreatic cancer. His last day in the studio was October 29th!

Although a replacement host has not yet been named, Ken has been a favourite. When Ken first emerged on the show, no one could have guessed that he would have won 74 games breaking a record. He’s also been a consulting producer on the show after winning the “GOAT!” Tournament earlier this year.

Other names floated to potentially replace Trebek include Anderson Cooper and George Stephanopoulos. The last episodes of ‘Jeopardy’ with Trebek’ will air in the weeks of December 21st and 28th and January 4th.