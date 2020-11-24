The List Of ‘Worst’ Toys Of 2020 Has Been Released!

Did you know that there are an estimated 240,000 toy-related injuries to children each year?

Every year, Boston-based World Against Toys Causing Harm Inc. releases its list of the 10 worst toys. Many toys contain hidden hazards, unnecessarily putting kids at risk of injury or death.

The full “10 Worst Toys of 2020” list and their potential dangers from World Against Toys Causing Harm Inc.:

1. Calico Critters Nursery Friends. Potential choking hazards.

2. Missile Launcher. Potential for eye and facial injuries.

3. Marvel Avengers Vibranium Power FX Claw. Potential for eye and facial injuries.



4. Gloria Owl. Potential for ingestion.



5. WWE Jumbo Superstar Fists. Potential for blunt force and impact injuries.

6. Sci-Fi Slime. Potential for chemical-related injuries.

7. Boomerang Interactive Stunt UFO. Potential for propellor-related injury.

8. Boom City Racers. Potential for eye and facial injuries.



9. My Sweet Love Lots of Love Babies Minis. Potential choking hazard.

10. Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber. Potential for blunt force and eye injuries.



The Associated Press