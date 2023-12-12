Kevin Costner And Jewel Having Fun!

The Grammy-winning singer is all about Kevin’s country western vibe!

Perhaps this is a rebound after his nasty split from now ex-wife Christine Baumgartner earlier this year, the the pair appear to be really into each other sites a source…

Photos published by TMZ show the Oscar winner with his arms wrapped around the Foolish Games singer during a week-long charity event at Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

“There was definitely something going on,” a source told the outlet. “They were flirty. And when they were together, it was like they both just lit up.”

Another insider added, “You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on.”

A source credited Branson for playing matchmaker. “Richard is 100% responsible for Kevin and Jewel hooking up,” the Daily Mail reported Monday. “She has been a friend of Branson’s for years and he has been a close friend of Kevin’s since the 1990s.”

Jewel is reportedly attracted to “a man’s man” and “is all about Kevin’s country western vibe.” Aren’t we all!