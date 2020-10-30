Kim’s Birthday Present From Kanye West Was Pretty Epic!
A Hologram of her father!
You only turn 40 once and to mark the occasion Kim’s closest friends and family all gathered on a private island to celebrate.
Perhaps the most memorable moment for Kim was when her husband, Kayne gave her a digital hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian.
Kim shared a video of the hologram on Twitter calling it “a special surprise from heaven.”
For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020