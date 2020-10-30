Listen Live

Kim’s Birthday Present From Kanye West Was Pretty Epic!

A Hologram of her father!

By Dirt/Divas

You only turn 40 once and to mark the occasion Kim’s closest friends and family all gathered on a private island to celebrate.

 

Perhaps the most memorable moment for Kim was when her husband, Kayne gave her a digital hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

 

Kim shared a video of the hologram on Twitter calling it “a special surprise from heaven.”

 

