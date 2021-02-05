KOOL VIRAL: Amazing News Coming From Formerly, The WWE!

Wonderful news coming from INSTAGRAM and formerly, the WWE!

Earlier today, former WWE superstar Tyler Reks, has reviled to their fans that they are in fact, transgender and use the pronouns she/her.

In a HUGE emotional post on IG, she shared her thoughts, and it’s POWERFUL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabbi Alon Tuft (@gabetuft)



The secret had been slowly sleeping as Tuft posted a count down on every caption!

Welcome to the world Gabbi. It’s a pleasure to meet you! 🥰