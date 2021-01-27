KOOL VIRAL: Halsey With A MASSIVE SURPRISE!

AMAZING NEWS coming out of NOWHERE TODAY!

I saw this pop up on my IG feed and I was blown away. The 26 year old singer from New Jersey, Halsey, is…

PREGNANT!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

Halsey dropping the announcement with NO other news involving the sex, and who the father is.

The pop star has been super open about her struggles with endometriosis as well as suffering a miscarriage.

We’re happy for her and look forward to all the mom content!

EDIT: The father has been tagged in her IG post. Screenwriter Alev Aydin.