KOOL VIRAL: Ready? Maybe Stop Reading This Then…

Big OOF.

Recent book releases don’t usually get a lot of love on Twitter, but this one? Oh,  man the platform is TEARING it a new one.

One Twitter user even uploaded the first few pages and OOF. It’s rough.

IT kind of just SLAMS you over the head trying to make the reference:

Oh boy, this is not great.

Would you keep reading after seeing that? I usually do that as a test for the book, first few pages good? Then keep going!

