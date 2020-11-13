KOOL VIRAL: The Taco Bell You’ve GOTTA GO TO That’s Blowing Up On TikTok!

If you’re like me, you have a deep love for Taco Bell. You can’t beat a nice Chalupa or a Crunchwrap, but how about chowing on that… surf side?

Well check out this INCREDIBLE Taco Bell in Pacifica, California! If you’re a beach bum, or just someone who wants to destroy a Doritos Locos Tacos on the sand, THIS IS THE PLACE.

Check it out from this VIRAL TikTok from Megan Homme:



It’s even got a WALK UP WINDOW for if you want tacos or booze.

YEAH THIS IS DEFINITELY ON MY POST COVID LIST!