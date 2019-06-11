Kraft Introduces Salad Frosting to Help Kids Eat Veggies

Generations of parents have struggled with ways to help kids eat their veggies. Kraft has come up with a way to disguise a typical ranch salad dressing to make it more appealing for kids.

The Kraft “Salad Frosting” is just ranch dressing in a fun squeeze tube disguise, it might be perfect for toddlers!

The only way to get a limited edition tube of this is to submit your best parent lie on social media using, #LieLikeAParent.

