Kraft Introduces Salad Frosting to Help Kids Eat Veggies
Kraft wants your best, parent lies...
Generations of parents have struggled with ways to help kids eat their veggies. Kraft has come up with a way to disguise a typical ranch salad dressing to make it more appealing for kids.
The Kraft “Salad Frosting” is just ranch dressing in a fun squeeze tube disguise, it might be perfect for toddlers!
The only way to get a limited edition tube of this is to submit your best parent lie on social media using, #LieLikeAParent.
