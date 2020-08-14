Lady Gaga And The Weeknd Will Perform At The MTV Video Music Awards!

Lady Gaga will join the group of performers who were previously announced, which includes BTS, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, and Maluma.

Gaga’s latest album “Chromatica,” which was released on May 29th is up for nine VMA’s. Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd are all up for a few trophies this year with all four artists running against each other for video of the year!

MTV Awards allows for fans to vote for their favourites across 15 categories including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Quarantine Performance via social media, on the MTV website until Aug. 23.

The awards show will no longer take place at the Barclays Center, as previously announced. Instead, artists will take to the stage at audience-less locations around New York City.